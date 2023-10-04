A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -33.75 compared to its previous closing price of 15.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-04 that A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) has warned of a big decline in third-quarter revenue due to headwinds facing the industry, sending its shares 18% lower in Wednesday pre-market trading. The cybersecurity company said in a statement that it expects revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to be between $56.5 million and $58.5 million, down from $72.1 million in 3Q 2022 and below the $74.6 million expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

The price-to-earnings ratio for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) is above average at 16.71x. The 36-month beta value for ATEN is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATEN is $18.33, which is $12.28 above than the current price. The public float for ATEN is 68.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of ATEN on October 04, 2023 was 594.54K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

The stock of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has seen a -32.87% decrease in the past week, with a -30.93% drop in the past month, and a -28.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for ATEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.33% for ATEN’s stock, with a -32.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEN Trading at -32.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -29.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -31.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, A10 Networks Inc saw -39.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 6,622 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Sep 05. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 507,543 shares of A10 Networks Inc, valued at $99,992 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc, sale 2,085 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 90,458 shares at $31,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Equity return is now at value 23.59, with 12.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.