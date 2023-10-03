Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZM is $82.24, which is $12.13 above the current price. The public float for ZM is 222.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on October 03, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 69.94. However, the company has seen a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that When it comes to investing, many investors continue to focus solely on growth. Growth stocks, characterized by robust revenue and earnings growth, reinvest profits to fuel expansion.

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has experienced a 2.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a 2.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for ZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for ZM’s stock, with a 1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $83 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.31. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw 3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $67.76 back on Sep 28. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $742,649 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 13,268 shares at $69.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 1,978 shares at $920,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 2.18, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.