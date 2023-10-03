XPO Inc (XPO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XPO is $78.70, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume for XPO on October 03, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 74.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-29 that GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Monday, October 30, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO’s stock has risen by 5.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly rise of 23.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for XPO Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for XPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $79 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPO Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.22. In addition, XPO Inc saw 120.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Landry Allison, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $53.20 back on Jun 16. After this action, Landry Allison now owns 3,360 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $85,120 using the latest closing price.

FRYE J WES, the Director of XPO Inc, purchase 1,500 shares at $35.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that FRYE J WES is holding 1,500 shares at $53,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPO Inc (XPO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.