What Recent Market Trends Mean for Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) Stock

In the past week, VSCO stock has gone down by -6.40%, with a monthly decline of -16.06% and a quarterly plunge of -10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Victoria’s Secret & Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.85% for VSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -42.02% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) is 6.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSCO is 2.04.

The average price recommended by analysts for Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is $20.40, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for VSCO is 68.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.59% of that float. On October 03, 2023, VSCO’s average trading volume was 2.12M shares.

VSCO) stock’s latest price update

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.48 in relation to its previous close of 16.68. However, the company has experienced a -6.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Student loan repayments resume on Oct. 1 after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The repayments on the $1.6 trillion in student loan debt are bound to affect retail spending and, in turn, retail stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSCO Trading at -14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.29. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw -55.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOHNSON TIMOTHY A now owns 94,765 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $343,210 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, sale 238,645 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 7,763,409 shares at $11,027,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Equity return is now at value 74.90, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.