What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s (SBRA) Stock

In the past week, SBRA stock has gone down by -2.99%, with a monthly gain of 8.86% and a quarterly surge of 15.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBRA is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) is $13.79, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 227.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. On October 03, 2023, SBRA’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.15 in relation to its previous close of 13.94. However, the company has experienced a -2.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that Yes, it may sound preposterous, but take a look at some equities you probably aren’t familiar with: Omega Healthcare Investors NYSE: OHI, Sabra Health Care REIT NASDAQ: SBRA, and LTC Properties NYSE: LTC.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBRA Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Costa Michael Lourenco, who purchase 1,947 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Costa Michael Lourenco now owns 183,218 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $24,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -3.94, with -2.15 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.