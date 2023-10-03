Wayfair Inc (W): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wayfair Inc (W) is $88.72, which is $26.74 above the current market price. The public float for W is 81.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of W on October 03, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 60.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that With the potential for consumer spending to decrease in the months ahead, uncertainty is rising with consumer stocks. Sure, U.S. consumers have been resilient despite challenges such as high inflation and rising interest rates.

W’s Market Performance

W’s stock has risen by 5.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.56% and a quarterly drop of -8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Wayfair Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.80% for W’s stock, with a 22.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $65 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

W Trading at -10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.86. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw 90.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Oblak Steve, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $69.36 back on Sep 18. After this action, Oblak Steve now owns 244,587 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $138,720 using the latest closing price.

Netzer Thomas, the Chief Operating Officer of Wayfair Inc, sale 985 shares at $69.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Netzer Thomas is holding 105,468 shares at $68,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wayfair Inc (W) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.