Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DIS is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DIS is $106.72, which is $25.05 above the current price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DIS on October 03, 2023 was 16.10M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

DIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has surged by 0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 81.05, but the company has seen a 0.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-02 that Late night hosts return to TV on Monday, as striking Hollywood actors resume talks with major studios.

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS’s stock has risen by 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.40% and a quarterly drop of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Walt Disney Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.48% for DIS’s stock, with a -12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.07. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Coleman Sonia L, who sale 959 shares at the price of $89.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Coleman Sonia L now owns 961 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $85,399 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of Walt Disney Co, sale 1,145 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 29,138 shares at $113,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.