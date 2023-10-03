Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by analysts is $20.00, which is -$1.99 below the current market price. The public float for VNO is 165.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.09% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VNO was 3.07M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.04 in relation to previous closing price of 22.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Vornado Realty Trust’s Series N preferred offer an 8.7% yield against commons that have seen their dividends suspended. The preferreds are also currently trading at a 60% discount to their $25 par value. Reinstatement of the common share dividends from the start of 2024 should help bolster the bull case for the commons.

VNO’s Market Performance

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.45% decline in the past month and a 17.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.49% for VNO’s stock, with a 14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $25 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.90. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -7.32, with -2.64 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.