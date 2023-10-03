VolitionRX Ltd’s (VNRX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VNRX stock has gone down by -0.82%, with a monthly decline of -40.00% and a quarterly plunge of -46.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.90% for VolitionRX Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.89% for VNRX’s stock, with a -55.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) by analysts is $3.42, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 57.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VNRX was 165.33K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) has jumped by 8.85 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-02 that VolitionRx (NYSE-A:VNRX) Limited has announced that it is participating in a webinar hosted by Edison Group, to expound new cancer data to be presented on October 21 at ESMO 2023, the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology. The multi-national epigenetics company said the webinar will take place on Thursday, October 26 at 10:30 AM EDT and will include updates from Volition’s chief scientific officer Dr Jake Micallef, its chief commercial officer Gael Forterre, as well as Dr Andrew Retter, a leading UK-based haematologist and medical consultant at Volition.

VNRX Trading at -36.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -41.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0427. In addition, VolitionRX Ltd saw -69.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Barnes Phillip, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Sep 05. After this action, Barnes Phillip now owns 24,686 shares of VolitionRX Ltd, valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Faulkes Martin Charles, the Director of VolitionRX Ltd, purchase 9,716 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Faulkes Martin Charles is holding 1,673,532 shares at $12,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRX Ltd stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -644.63, with -128.06 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.