Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH)’s stock price has soared by 0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 24.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Vishay (VSH) launches Siliconix SiC931, SiC951, and SiC967, the smallest buck regulator modules for point-of-load converters.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is above average at 8.43x. The 36-month beta value for VSH is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VSH is $26.67, which is $1.75 above than the current price. The public float for VSH is 125.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.39% of that float. The average trading volume of VSH on October 03, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH’s stock has seen a 1.59% increase for the week, with a -9.18% drop in the past month and a -15.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for VSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VSH Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.92. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw 15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 23,834 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $501,944 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 44,161 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $1,007,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 20.73, with 10.83 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.