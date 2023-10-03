VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) is $0.75, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for VQS is 28.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VQS on October 03, 2023 was 116.70K shares.

VQS) stock’s latest price update

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VQS)’s stock price has gone decline by -22.94 in comparison to its previous close of 0.17, however, the company has experienced a -38.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Audrey Liu – Corporate Finance Controller Sebastien Pare – CEO Susan Sumner – President and COO Sandy Keung – VP, Finance Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we are hosting a conference call to discuss the 2023 second quarter financial results for VIQ Solutions Inc. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

VQS’s Market Performance

VQS’s stock has fallen by -38.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.48% and a quarterly drop of -60.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.03% for VIQ Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.58% for VQS’s stock, with a -56.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VQS Trading at -49.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.66%, as shares sank -48.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS fell by -38.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2143. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc saw -48.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.62 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc stands at -18.99. The total capital return value is set at -39.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.14. Equity return is now at value -72.20, with -29.31 for asset returns.

Based on VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 27.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.