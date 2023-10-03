Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VERV is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VERV is 42.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.86% of that float. The average trading volume for VERV on October 03, 2023 was 636.92K shares.

VERV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) has dropped by -11.16 compared to previous close of 13.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Verve Therapeutics (VERV) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

VERV’s Market Performance

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has seen a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.47% decline in the past month and a -39.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for VERV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.69% for VERV’s stock, with a -32.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERV Trading at -22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.68. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Bellinger Andrew, who sale 865 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, Bellinger Andrew now owns 6,629 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,852 using the latest closing price.

Dorval Allison, the Chief Financial Officer of Verve Therapeutics Inc, sale 554 shares at $22.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dorval Allison is holding 2,186 shares at $12,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Equity return is now at value -50.48, with -42.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.