Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is 6.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VZ is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) is $38.85, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On October 03, 2023, VZ’s average trading volume was 25.04M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has decreased by -2.01 when compared to last closing price of 32.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-10-02 that It’s possible to score 5% yields on CDs. So to even consider dividend paying S&P 500 stocks the yield had better be impressive.

VZ’s Market Performance

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has experienced a -4.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.21% drop in the past month, and a -14.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for VZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.32% for VZ stock, with a simple moving average of -13.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.39. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Hammock Samantha, who sale 12,557 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hammock Samantha now owns 0 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $418,023 using the latest closing price.

Russo Joseph J., the EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 7,585 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Russo Joseph J. is holding 8,582 shares at $275,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 23.22, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.