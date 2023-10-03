Understanding the 2.63% Volatility Levels of Dynavax Technologies Corp.’s (DVAX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has gone up by 6.32% for the week, with a 4.32% rise in the past month and a 17.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for DVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for DVAX stock, with a simple moving average of 24.97% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) is above average at 20.79x. The 36-month beta value for DVAX is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVAX is $24.50, which is $9.27 above than the current price. The public float for DVAX is 127.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.49% of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on October 03, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

DVAX) stock’s latest price update

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX)’s stock price has increased by 1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 14.77. However, the company has seen a 6.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that The consensus price target hints at a 73.9% upside potential for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DVAX Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp. saw 40.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $14.48 back on Sep 01. After this action, Novack David F now owns 3,187 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp., valued at $289,600 using the latest closing price.

Janssen Robert, the SVP and CMO of Dynavax Technologies Corp., sale 600 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Janssen Robert is holding 49,925 shares at $9,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+63.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corp. stands at +40.53. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.63. Equity return is now at value 22.13, with 11.29 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 44.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.75. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.