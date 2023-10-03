UGI Corp.’s (UGI) Stock: A -9.05% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of UGI Corp. (UGI) has gone down by -9.93% for the week, with a -12.79% drop in the past month and a -19.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for UGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for UGI’s stock, with a -30.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UGI is 1.08.

The average price predicted by analysts for UGI is $35.25, which is $14.04 above the current price. The public float for UGI is 208.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on October 03, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.52relation to previous closing price of 23.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that With September ending and the markets still humming along relatively flat, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. UGI and MO are beaten down so far in 2023 and look enticing to me over the long haul. If prices remain depressed I will continue to average down on my positions in these two stocks and others.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.98. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -40.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

HERMANCE FRANK S, the Director of UGI Corp., sale 12,750 shares at $38.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HERMANCE FRANK S is holding 465,000 shares at $495,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value -26.81, with -8.59 for asset returns.

In conclusion, UGI Corp. (UGI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.