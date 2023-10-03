UDR Inc (UDR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.49 in relation to its previous close of 35.67. However, the company has experienced a -2.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Not all REITs are worth buying. Valuations are low across the board, but risks are high as well. We highlight 1 REIT to sell and a better alternative to consider.

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UDR is $44.85, which is $10.18 above the current price. The public float for UDR is 327.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on October 03, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

The stock of UDR Inc (UDR) has seen a -2.39% decrease in the past week, with a -11.93% drop in the past month, and a -19.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for UDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $45 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDR Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.43. In addition, UDR Inc saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 11.18, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UDR Inc (UDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.