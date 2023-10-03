Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) is $17.00, which is $13.66 above the current market price. The public float for TSBX is 13.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSBX on October 03, 2023 was 98.60K shares.

TSBX) stock’s latest price update

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.36 compared to its previous closing price of 3.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, today announced four posters reporting preclinical data for Turnstone’s Selected TIL therapies will be presented at the 38 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

TSBX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.67% for Turnstone Biologics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.93% for TSBX’s stock, with a -62.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSBX Trading at -62.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.83%, as shares sank -72.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSBX fell by -5.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Turnstone Biologics Corp saw -69.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSBX starting from Versant Ventures V, LLC, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jul 25. After this action, Versant Ventures V, LLC now owns 2,726,322 shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp, valued at $2,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Jerel Davis, the Director of Turnstone Biologics Corp, purchase 225,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Jerel Davis is holding 2,726,322 shares at $2,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.15 for the present operating margin

+97.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turnstone Biologics Corp stands at -42.07. The total capital return value is set at -37.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.24.

Based on Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.