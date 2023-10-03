Trading Update: PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Stock Endures 17.53% Monthly Volatility

The stock of PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has gone up by 4.50% for the week, with a -27.78% drop in the past month and a -58.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.53% for PXMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -77.96% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for PXMD is 5.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PXMD was 779.19K shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.60 in relation to its previous close of 0.29. However, the company has experienced a 4.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that Presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:00pm EDT TARRYTOWN, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place September 11 – 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

PXMD Trading at -35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares sank -30.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3146. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -83.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 22,535 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 30. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 657,598 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $10,053 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Director of PaxMedica Inc, sale 4,801 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 293,691 shares at $2,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.