Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a 4.27% increase in the past week, with a -2.15% drop in the past month, and a 1.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of 18.75% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 302.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for TTD is 441.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTD on October 03, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 78.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that The S&P 500 Index is home to the biggest and best stocks in the United States. However, the index is currently missing one of today’s most promising growth stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.43. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 74.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $78.44 back on Oct 02. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,537,995 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $5,883,173 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $78.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,612,995 shares at $5,917,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.