The Volatility of Phillips 66’s (PSX) Stock: A -1.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has gone down by -1.03% for the week, with a 4.26% rise in the past month and a 24.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.25% for PSX’s stock, with a 14.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is 5.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSX is 1.33.

The public float for PSX is 444.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On October 03, 2023, PSX’s average trading volume was 3.09M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 120.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-09-29 that Oil and gas companies featured heavily in the list of top-performing S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, as rising crude prices lifted the outlook for profits.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $141 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.62. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 14.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Roberts Timothy D., who sale 12,970 shares at the price of $124.41 back on Sep 12. After this action, Roberts Timothy D. now owns 80,009 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,613,598 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Kevin J, the Exec. VP and CFO of Phillips 66, sale 30,800 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Mitchell Kevin J is holding 103,803 shares at $3,725,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Equity return is now at value 40.32, with 15.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phillips 66 (PSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.