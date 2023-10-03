The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Vanguard Corp.’s (AVD) Stock

The stock of American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) has gone down by -7.76% for the week, with a -21.78% drop in the past month and a -40.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.65% for AVD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.21% for AVD’s stock, with a -41.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) is above average at 27.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) is $26.00, which is $15.19 above the current market price. The public float for AVD is 27.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVD on October 03, 2023 was 258.65K shares.

AVD) stock’s latest price update

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants William Kuser – Director of IR & Corporate Communications Eric Wintemute – Chairman & CEO David Johnson – VP, CFO & Treasurer James Thompson – Director of Business Development Conference Call Participants Chris Kapsch – Loop Capital Brandon Rogers – ROTH Capital John Roberts – Credit Suisse Operator Welcome to the American Vanguard Corporation Second Quarter and year-to-date 2023 Earnings Call. I will now turn the call over to Bill Kuser, Director of Investor Relations.

AVD Trading at -25.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVD fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, American Vanguard Corp. saw -50.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVD starting from Eilers Peter, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $15.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Eilers Peter now owns 45,886 shares of American Vanguard Corp., valued at $91,380 using the latest closing price.

Gottschalk Patrick E, the Director of American Vanguard Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $14.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Gottschalk Patrick E is holding 52,629 shares at $224,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+37.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Vanguard Corp. stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value 3.05, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on American Vanguard Corp. (AVD), the company’s capital structure generated 20.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.09. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.