The -13.88% Decline of RenovoRx Inc’s (RNXT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RNXT stock has gone down by -15.65%, with a monthly decline of -31.79% and a quarterly plunge of -51.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.74% for RenovoRx Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.27% for RNXT’s stock, with a -56.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) is $13.00, which is $11.89 above the current market price. The public float for RNXT is 8.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNXT on October 03, 2023 was 63.82K shares.

RNXT) stock’s latest price update

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT)’s stock price has dropped by -16.92 in relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced that CEO, Shaun Bagai, will present at the ROTH MKM Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York on October 12, 2023. Register here. Moderated by Scott Henry, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst & Head of Pharmaceuticals Research at ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, will conduct a fireside c.

RNXT Trading at -35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares sank -34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT fell by -15.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4495. In addition, RenovoRx Inc saw -52.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

The total capital return value is set at -92.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.94. Equity return is now at value -174.67, with -112.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.