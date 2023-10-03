The -13.88% Decline of Beam Therapeutics Inc’s (BEAM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BEAM stock has gone down by -6.56%, with a monthly decline of -7.25% and a quarterly plunge of -32.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Beam Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.55% for BEAM’s stock, with a -35.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) is $64.57, which is $43.07 above the current market price. The public float for BEAM is 66.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEAM on October 03, 2023 was 851.59K shares.

BEAM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)’s stock price has dropped by -10.60 in relation to previous closing price of 24.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that Beam Therapeutics is pioneering a promising type of gene editing. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is harnessing AI to improve drug discovery.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $37 based on the research report published on March 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at -16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.49. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -45.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Ciaramella Giuseppe, who sale 1,206 shares at the price of $32.01 back on Jul 24. After this action, Ciaramella Giuseppe now owns 48,250 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $38,604 using the latest closing price.

Ciaramella Giuseppe, the President and CSO of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 155,324 shares at $32.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Ciaramella Giuseppe is holding 48,250 shares at $4,979,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.