Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a -14.23% drop in the past month, and a -34.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for TPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for TPR stock, with a simple moving average of -28.85% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is above average at 7.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tapestry Inc (TPR) is $46.21, which is $17.63 above the current market price. The public float for TPR is 226.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPR on October 03, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

TPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has decreased by -0.59 when compared to last closing price of 28.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-02 that TPR stock has declined from around $38 to $28 YTD, compared to an 11% rise in the S&P index.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $33 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at -18.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.20. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Dadlani Manesh, who sale 1,582 shares at the price of $38.53 back on Dec 02. After this action, Dadlani Manesh now owns 39,375 shares of Tapestry Inc, valued at $60,954 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

+70.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at +14.05. Equity return is now at value 41.02, with 13.02 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.