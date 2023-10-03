SuperCom Ltd (SPCB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) is $3.00, which is $9.55 above the current market price. The public float for SPCB is 8.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPCB on October 03, 2023 was 272.57K shares.
SPCB) stock’s latest price update
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.40 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-05-25 that Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Ordan Trabelsi, will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The presentation will begin at 12:30 PM ET on June 6th.
SPCB’s Market Performance
SPCB’s stock has risen by 7.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.76% and a quarterly drop of -53.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for SuperCom Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for SPCB’s stock, with a -65.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
SPCB Trading at -25.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.58% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.85% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4379. In addition, SuperCom Ltd saw -74.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for SPCB
Equity return is now at value -211.25, with -28.37 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To put it simply, SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.