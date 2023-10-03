Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, RUN stock has gone down by -11.84%, with a monthly decline of -28.09% and a quarterly plunge of -37.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Sunrun Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.63% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -43.62% for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RUN is $33.01, which is $22.21 above the current price. The public float for RUN is 210.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on October 03, 2023 was 9.33M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has decreased by -10.51 when compared to last closing price of 12.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-02 that SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2023 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -28.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -53.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 4,178 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Sep 18. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,401,182 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $60,040 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 2,765 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,253,052 shares at $39,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.