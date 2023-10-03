SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) has dropped by -10.46 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Denton Peng – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hoong Khoeng Cheong – Chief Operating Officer Janet Jie Chan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tate Sullivan – Maxim Group Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to SPI Energy’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPI is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) is $3.00, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for SPI is 22.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On October 03, 2023, SPI’s average trading volume was 82.26K shares.

SPI’s Market Performance

The stock of SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) has seen a -18.53% decrease in the past week, with a -34.31% drop in the past month, and a -48.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for SPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.07% for SPI’s stock, with a -42.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SPI Trading at -33.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -30.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPI fell by -18.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8914. In addition, SPI Energy Co Ltd saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.03 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPI Energy Co Ltd stands at -18.83. The total capital return value is set at -23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.73.

Based on SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI), the company’s capital structure generated 703.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.55. Total debt to assets is 37.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.