Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) is $37.67, which is -$14.15 below the current market price. The public float for SLNO is 8.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLNO on October 03, 2023 was 993.37K shares.

SLNO) stock’s latest price update

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.27 compared to its previous closing price of 29.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 497.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that Soleno announced on Tuesday top-line results for its lead therapy candidate. The company said it plans to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA regarding diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR) to treat Prader-Willi Syndrome.

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO’s stock has risen by 497.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 441.51% and a quarterly rise of 530.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.53% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 206.61% for SLNO’s stock, with a 556.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SLNO Trading at 316.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.82%, as shares surge +431.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +426.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +497.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,816.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc saw 1237.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 28. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,074,542 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, purchase 616,789 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,824,542 shares at $10,113,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

The total capital return value is set at -174.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -169.99. Equity return is now at value -173.82, with -83.91 for asset returns.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.