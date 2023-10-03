Should You Invest in Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Now?

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MCW is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCW is $10.05, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for MCW is 89.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MCW on October 03, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 5.51. However, the company has seen a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-29 that 2021 was a big year for initial public offerings, including such notables as Roblox ( RBLX, Financial), Bumble ( BMBL, Financial), Rivian ( RIVN, Financial), Figs ( FIGS, Financial), and Oatley ( OTLY, Financial). My favorite, and one that went under the radar to some degree, was Mister Car Wash Inc. ( MCW, Financial).

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW’s stock has fallen by -1.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.17% and a quarterly drop of -44.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Mister Car Wash Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.56% for MCW stock, with a simple moving average of -36.20% for the last 200 days.

MCW Trading at -22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -23.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Lai John Lo-minn, who sale 198,200 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lai John Lo-minn now owns 2,564,226 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $1,191,182 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 77,730 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 960,000 shares at $467,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 11.16, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.