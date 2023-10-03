Should You Invest in Honeywell International Inc (HON) Now?

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HON is $219.45, which is $37.48 above the current market price. The public float for HON is 663.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for HON on October 03, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 184.74. However, the company has seen a -4.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-02 that This long and short equity strategy has generated superior returns based upon cycles and relative strength.

HON’s Market Performance

HON’s stock has fallen by -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly drop of -12.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Honeywell International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.53% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of -7.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HON Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.00. In addition, Honeywell International Inc saw -14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Kapur Vimal, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $197.46 back on May 08. After this action, Kapur Vimal now owns 8,622 shares of Honeywell International Inc, valued at $1,283,490 using the latest closing price.

Koutsaftes George, the President and CEO, SPS of Honeywell International Inc, sale 5,420 shares at $214.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Koutsaftes George is holding 7,343 shares at $1,160,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honeywell International Inc (HON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.