Should You Invest in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ED is $87.93, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on October 03, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ED stock's latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)'s stock price has plunge by -4.57% in relation to previous closing price of 85.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ED’s Market Performance

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a -9.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.25% decline in the past month and a -10.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for ED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.62% for ED’s stock, with a -12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.98. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $92.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,129 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $91 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 26 shares at $88.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,765 shares at $2,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 3.82 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.