Sempra (SRE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is above average at 16.54x. The 36-month beta value for SRE is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRE is $83.79, which is $18.37 above than the current price. The public float for SRE is 629.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of SRE on October 03, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.06 in relation to its previous close of 68.03. However, the company has experienced a -8.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Amid a still-stubbornly high backdrop of inflation, the narrative for utilities stocks to buy stands as a cynical bright spot. Basically, everyone must pay their bills associated with core services.

SRE’s Market Performance

Sempra (SRE) has seen a -8.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.05% decline in the past month and a -10.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for SRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.19% for SRE’s stock, with a -12.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $156 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.85. In addition, Sempra saw -15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.