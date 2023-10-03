Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.22 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a -38.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-28 that Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 1:30 PM PDT FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (the “Sadot Group” or the “Company”), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 1:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Michael Roper, CEO, will be giving the presentation.

The 36-month beta value for SDOT is also noteworthy at 1.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for SDOT is 28.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SDOT on October 03, 2023 was 392.31K shares.

SDOT’s Market Performance

SDOT stock saw a decrease of -38.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for Sadot Group Inc (SDOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.54% for SDOT’s stock, with a -45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -41.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.88%, as shares sank -40.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -38.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9616. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -32.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Khan Ahmed, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Aug 28. After this action, Khan Ahmed now owns 1,000 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $495 using the latest closing price.

Infante Aimee, the Chief Marketing Officer of Sadot Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Infante Aimee is holding 5,102 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -23.55, with -10.36 for asset returns.

Based on Sadot Group Inc (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.69. Total debt to assets is 13.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 623.93 and the total asset turnover is 5.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.