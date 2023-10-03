Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.35 in relation to its previous close of 112.95. However, the company has experienced a 4.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Ross Stores (ROST) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROST is $130.24, which is $14.98 above the current price. The public float for ROST is 332.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROST on October 03, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

The stock of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen a 4.38% increase in the past week, with a -6.03% drop in the past month, and a 3.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for ROST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $129 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROST Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.50. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from RENTLER BARBARA, who sale 10,091 shares at the price of $120.11 back on Aug 29. After this action, RENTLER BARBARA now owns 272,080 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $1,212,051 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores Inc., sale 23,254 shares at $120.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 282,171 shares at $2,790,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 37.44, with 11.83 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 39.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.