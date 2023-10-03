Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock Experiences 4.09% Monthly Change

In the past week, RIVN stock has gone up by 11.97%, with a monthly gain of 4.09% and a quarterly surge of 20.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for RIVN’s stock, with a 29.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for RIVN is also noteworthy at 1.98.

The average price estimated by analysts for RIVN is $28.59, which is $4.93 above than the current price. The public float for RIVN is 659.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.17% of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on October 03, 2023 was 47.84M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.55 in comparison to its previous close of 24.28, however, the company has experienced a 11.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-02 that Tesla (TSLA) reported weaker-than-expected deliveries in its third quarter as factory upgrades impacted some production. Rivian (RIVN) beat expectations for its third quarter deliveries, which increased more than 140 percent from last year.

RIVN Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw 28.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $79,144 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,625 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,304 shares at $49,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -41.92, with -32.04 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.