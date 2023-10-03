Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 9.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Rising interest rates pose challenges for many REITs by impacting debt rollovers and investor alternatives. Higher rates will add around $2 billion to the national debt over the next decade. Even more if they create a recession. Apartment construction is declining, affecting rental unit supply and potentially leading to increased rental rates. Pretty obvious when you think about it.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RITM is 480.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RITM on October 03, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM’s stock has seen a -3.53% decrease for the week, with a -9.89% drop in the past month and a -0.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for Rithm Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.08% for RITM’s stock, with a 3.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Equity return is now at value 10.22, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.