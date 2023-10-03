Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PSTG is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSTG is $43.36, which is $7.82 above than the current price. The public float for PSTG is 287.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of PSTG on October 03, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

PSTG) stock’s latest price update

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.22 in relation to its previous close of 35.62. However, the company has experienced a 4.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Pure Storage’s near-term prospects focus on simplifying and modernizing data storage with offerings like Evergreen//One. Evergreen//One offers a storage-as-a-service (STaaS) model based on actual usage, potentially leading to increased costs with higher usage. Pure Storage’s valuation is reasonable, with a forward price-to-free cash flow multiple of around 18x.

PSTG’s Market Performance

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) has seen a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.87% decline in the past month and a -4.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for PSTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for PSTG’s stock, with a 16.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $50 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSTG Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.54. In addition, Pure Storage Inc saw 32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Chu Mona, who sale 5,387 shares at the price of $38.49 back on Jul 17. After this action, Chu Mona now owns 147,188 shares of Pure Storage Inc, valued at $207,346 using the latest closing price.

Yen Mallun, the Director of Pure Storage Inc, sale 12,495 shares at $37.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Yen Mallun is holding 40,316 shares at $474,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.37. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 80.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.70. Total debt to assets is 21.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.