Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTPI on October 03, 2023 was 352.32K shares.

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI)’s stock price has increased by 12.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a 25.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a pioneer in expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter (OTC) pathways, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

PTPI’s Market Performance

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) has seen a 25.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.53% decline in the past month and a -3.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.79% for PTPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.93% for PTPI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.11% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at -28.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.78%, as shares sank -22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +25.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8133. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -334.40. The total capital return value is set at -50.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.37. Equity return is now at value -93.23, with -55.11 for asset returns.

Based on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.17. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.