Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) by analysts is $16.15, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PBR was 19.83M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has plunged by -2.07 when compared to previous closing price of 14.99, but the company has seen a -2.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that Dogsofthedow.com recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 9/28/23. The DOD list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up”. Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large well-established companies.

PBR’s Market Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has experienced a -2.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.48% rise in the past month, and a 6.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 21.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBR Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.96. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 42.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 38.88, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.