PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PetIQ Inc (PETQ) is $29.33, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for PETQ is 27.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PETQ on October 03, 2023 was 291.03K shares.

The stock of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) has increased by 9.80 when compared to last closing price of 19.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that PetIQ (PETQ) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PetIQ Inc (PETQ) has seen a 10.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.36% gain in the past month and a 41.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for PETQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.02% for PETQ’s stock, with a 57.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETQ stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETQ in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $28 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PETQ Trading at 17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ rose by +10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.93. In addition, PetIQ Inc saw 134.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.65 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc stands at -5.23. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -14.76, with -4.23 for asset returns.

Based on PetIQ Inc (PETQ), the company’s capital structure generated 224.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.21. Total debt to assets is 57.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PetIQ Inc (PETQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.