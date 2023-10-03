PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.16.

The public float for PENN is 148.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.83% of that float. The average trading volume for PENN on October 03, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

PENN stock's latest price update

The stock price of PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has dropped by -1.79 compared to previous close of 22.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Tractor Supply has a long track record of earnings growth, reaching $14 billion in sales last year. Penn Entertainment just signed a deal that could spur growth at its sports betting business.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has seen a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.85% decline in the past month and a -7.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for PENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for PENN’s stock, with a -18.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $30 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PENN Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.58. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Hendrix Felicia, who purchase 11,162 shares at the price of $22.41 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hendrix Felicia now owns 27,975 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $250,140 using the latest closing price.

HANDLER DAVID A, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 19,562 shares at $22.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that HANDLER DAVID A is holding 207,072 shares at $443,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Equity return is now at value 18.48, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.