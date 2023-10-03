Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has surged by 0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 234.44, but the company has seen a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Palo Alto Networks is a buy due to the continued demand for cybersecurity solutions and the company’s efficient R&D strategy. PANW has seen consistent growth in billings over the past 10 years, with a boost from the COVID-19 pandemic driving further demand for cybersecurity solutions. The company’s recent financial performance, including strong billings growth and positive EBITDA figures, indicates a positive outlook for PANW’s future growth.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 186.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by analysts is $277.93, which is $41.16 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 303.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.28M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stock saw a decrease of 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.68% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $242 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.73. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 69.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 554 shares at the price of $245.59 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 2,690 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $136,056 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins William D Jr, the President of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 2,040 shares at $245.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Jenkins William D Jr is holding 37,352 shares at $499,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 3.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.