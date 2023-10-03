PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 8.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-30 that PagSeguro, a Brazilian payment intermediary, merged its digital account (PagBank) and payment services into one entity in 2023, offering a comprehensive financial ecosystem. Despite facing challenges in the payment services sector, PagSeguro’s valuation multiples are attractive compared to competitors like StoneCo. With expectations of lower interest rates and improved economic activity in Brazil, PagSeguro is positioned for potential growth, making it an interesting consideration for investment.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for PAGS is 203.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on October 03, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has seen a 4.98% increase in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a -10.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for PAGS’s stock, with a -8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Equity return is now at value 12.63, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.