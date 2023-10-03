Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 109.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ORGN was 2.69M shares.

ORGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has decreased by -8.59 when compared to last closing price of 1.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN’s stock has fallen by -13.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.60% and a quarterly drop of -72.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Origin Materials Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.70% for ORGN’s stock, with a -70.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORGN Trading at -47.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3940. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -74.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Tripeny R Tony, who purchase 73,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Sep 01. After this action, Tripeny R Tony now owns 73,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $100,054 using the latest closing price.

RICHARDSON KAREN A, the Director of Origin Materials Inc, purchase 146,288 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that RICHARDSON KAREN A is holding 146,288 shares at $200,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

The total capital return value is set at -11.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 7.42, with 5.66 for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -15.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.