OLB Group Inc (OLB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB) has decreased by -14.95 when compared to last closing price of 0.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-11 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified payments company with a Bitcoin mining subsidiary, announced today that Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, will be presenting at the H. C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLB is $3.00, which is $2.38 above the current price. The public float for OLB is 9.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLB on October 03, 2023 was 63.73K shares.

OLB’s Market Performance

OLB stock saw a decrease of -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.47% for OLB Group Inc (OLB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for OLB’s stock, with a -30.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OLB Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.50%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLB fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6513. In addition, OLB Group Inc saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLB starting from YAKOV RONNY, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Feb 21. After this action, YAKOV RONNY now owns 4,603,174 shares of OLB Group Inc, valued at $101 using the latest closing price.

YAKOV RONNY, the Chairman and CEO of OLB Group Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that YAKOV RONNY is holding 4,603,074 shares at $1,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.90 for the present operating margin

-8.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for OLB Group Inc stands at -25.64. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.09. Equity return is now at value -22.77, with -20.12 for asset returns.

Based on OLB Group Inc (OLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.34. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OLB Group Inc (OLB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.