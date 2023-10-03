Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Okta Inc (OKTA) by analysts is $95.02, which is $14.4 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 152.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of OKTA was 2.24M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 81.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will webcast the Opening Keynote of Oktane and Investor Summit on October 4, 2023. Each presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Details for each event are as follows: Event: Oktane Opening Keynote Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) Event: Okta Investor.

OKTA’s Market Performance

Okta Inc (OKTA) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.34% drop in the past month, and a 16.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for OKTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.00. In addition, Okta Inc saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 7,471 shares at the price of $83.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 35,641 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $620,147 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc, sale 4,846 shares at $83.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 56,613 shares at $402,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -10.67, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.