Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.66 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-27 that Viatris Inc. VTRS, and Ocuphire Pharma Inc. OCUP, +3.08% said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Ryzumvi to treat the side effects of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, or dilation of pupils. About 100 million eye dilations are conducted in the U.S. each year to examine the retina and for other routine check-ups, the companies said in a release, but the dilation can last up to 24 hours and side effects include light sensitivity and blurred vision.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) is above average at 4.30x. The 36-month beta value for OCUP is also noteworthy at 0.36.

The average price estimated by analysts for OCUP is $20.20, which is $20.36 above than the current price. The public float for OCUP is 20.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. The average trading volume of OCUP on October 03, 2023 was 220.68K shares.

OCUP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has seen a -6.67% decrease in the past week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month, and a -14.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.56% for OCUP’s stock, with a -9.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCUP Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc stands at +44.89. The total capital return value is set at 52.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.26. Equity return is now at value 71.35, with 60.81 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.