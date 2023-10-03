Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) has decreased by -10.26 when compared to last closing price of 3.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Ocean Biomedical is a biotech company focused on generating lead candidates for clinical development. They have programs in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, fibrosis, and malaria. The company’s main target is Chi3l1, a protein associated with cancer, and has promising preclinical data, but no products in clinical trials yet.
Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Right Now?
Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCEA is 0.15.
The public float for OCEA is 8.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCEA on October 03, 2023 was 260.46K shares.
OCEA’s Market Performance
OCEA stock saw a decrease of -14.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.66% for OCEA’s stock, with a -47.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
OCEA Trading at -19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought OCEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.84% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.58% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, OCEA fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Ocean Biomedical Inc. saw -66.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for OCEA
Equity return is now at value -167.94, with -125.17 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.