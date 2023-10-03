Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has decreased by -2.76 when compared to last closing price of 7.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Alphabet’s diverse and lucrative business segments give its stock massive upside. Nu Holdings is transforming finance in Latin America.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) is above average at 500.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) is $8.73, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 2.16B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NU on October 03, 2023 was 23.73M shares.

NU’s Market Performance

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has seen a 1.59% increase in the past week, with a 2.92% rise in the past month, and a -11.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for NU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 19.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 73.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 1.48, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.