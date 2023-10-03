Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) is above average at 4.93x. The 36-month beta value for NOK is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOK is $5.53, which is $1.86 above than the current price. The public float for NOK is 5.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume of NOK on October 03, 2023 was 16.31M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 3.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-29 that Ben Mezrich, ‘The Anti-Social Network’ author, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the meme stock mania, the GameStop phenomenon, how dumb money changed the game, and more.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK’s stock has fallen by -2.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly drop of -12.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Nokia Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Nokia Corp ADR saw -19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Corp ADR stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 19.83, with 9.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.